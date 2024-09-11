Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.71. The stock has a market cap of £15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

Featured Stories

