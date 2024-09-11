Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.33

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,185,000 after purchasing an additional 956,688 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,197,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,431,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

