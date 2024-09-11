Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $105.84. 8,745,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,375,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,417,822 shares of company stock valued at $822,731,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.