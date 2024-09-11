Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 137,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 402,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.39 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

