DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00074445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,549.06 or 0.40052938 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

