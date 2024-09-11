DeepBrain Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $172,196.72 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $172,196.72 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

