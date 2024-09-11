Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Dana stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 1,067,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

