Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

