Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 88,396 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

