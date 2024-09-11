Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.47.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $883.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $852.38 and its 200 day moving average is $812.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

