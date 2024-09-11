CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga Sells 3,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 10.8 %

NYSE:CTO traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $432.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 276.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

