CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 166,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

