Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $5.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00041396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

