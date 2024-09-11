Craig Hallum Lowers Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target to $11.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

