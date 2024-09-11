Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 6.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.41. 39,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 508,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $634.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.