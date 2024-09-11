COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) COO Acquires $29,410.00 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 113,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 20.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 62,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

