COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) COO Acquires $29,410.00 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 113,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 20.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 62,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
