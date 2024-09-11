Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.63

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 2425241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 411.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 467,315 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 447,259 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,843.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 415,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 394,233 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,338.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313,263 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

