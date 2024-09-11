Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.85

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 175393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.