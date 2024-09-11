Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Stuart Irving Purchases 127,357 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Irving bought 127,357 shares of Computershare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$28.21 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of A$3,592,740.97 ($2,395,160.65).

Computershare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Computershare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.40. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

