Comparing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $63.35 billion 0.24 $3.43 billion $2.59 4.92 Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.02 $871.14 million $1.97 14.27

This table compares Repsol and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repsol and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 1 0 2.33 Range Resources 3 11 5 0 2.11

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $36.74, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.64% 14.92% 7.11% Range Resources 17.62% 13.93% 7.23%

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Repsol pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Range Resources beats Repsol on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

