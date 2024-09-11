Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $756.60 million 0.55 $111.07 million $2.04 3.65 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GeoPark has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.2% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.28% 60.77% 10.72% FEC Resources N/A 388.05% 286.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.97%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Summary

GeoPark beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark



GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About FEC Resources



FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

