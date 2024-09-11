Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile



Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

