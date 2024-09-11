Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

