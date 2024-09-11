Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Watsco by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco stock opened at $455.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

