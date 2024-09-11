Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.