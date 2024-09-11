Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.