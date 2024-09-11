Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $227.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $201.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Barclays assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

