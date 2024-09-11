Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.