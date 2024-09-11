ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in DraftKings by 117.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

DKNG opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

