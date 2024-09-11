ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,981,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 122,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 315,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

