ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 151,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

