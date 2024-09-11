ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 73,736 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Archrock by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 52,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 33.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 159,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,605 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $238,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 145.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 448.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on AROC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

