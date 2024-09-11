Citigroup Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $621.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $550.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.69.

Adobe stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

