Ciena Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

CIEN stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

