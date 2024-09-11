Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.3% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

CHH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

