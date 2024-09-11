Chesnara plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8.61 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON CSN traded up GBX 2.51 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259.01 ($3.39). 226,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,482. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16. The company has a market cap of £390.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,158.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.40. Chesnara has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.79).

Insider Transactions at Chesnara

In related news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($55,177.09). Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

