Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 515,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,565,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

