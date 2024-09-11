Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $183.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.68.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $193.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
