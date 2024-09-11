Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $183.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,070,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after buying an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $193.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

