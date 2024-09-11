CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 14.01 ($0.18), with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Down 44.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £208,749.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.44.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

