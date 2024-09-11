Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

