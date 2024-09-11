Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

