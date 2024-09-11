Cardano Tops 1-Day Volume of $189.92 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.22 billion and approximately $189.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.68 or 0.04133111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

