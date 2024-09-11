Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

USAT stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

