BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

