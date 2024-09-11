Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $94.88

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

