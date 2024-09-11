Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $94,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

