Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 82041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $1,895,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.