Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 864 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $867.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,807. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $804.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Equinix by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

