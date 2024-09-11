Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.289 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.22.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Brambles Company Profile
