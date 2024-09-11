Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bowlero in a research report issued on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

BOWL opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $1,636,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowlero by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

